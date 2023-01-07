ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, has donated seven vehicles to the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council in Katsina State.

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council.
Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The deputy governor is the Assistant Director in the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Tinubu Campaign Council.

“He gave the vehicles when he chaired the maiden meeting of the Katsina State Northwest Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC),’’ he said.

Kallah said the deputy governor told the committee at the meeting that Katsina State has a single campaign structure for the presidential and governorship contests.

He quoted the Assistant Secretary of the council, Dr Talatu Nasir, to have told the meeting that the deputy governor already opened seven offices for the campaign council in the state.

“Dr Nasir said subcommittees had been constituted to assist in intensifying the activities of the campaign council.

“She also called for support from all members to achieve set objectives,’’ Kallah told NAN.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yoruba leaders reject Akintoye, Adeniran’s resignation as IOOW leaders

Yoruba leaders reject Akintoye, Adeniran’s resignation as IOOW leaders

Kwara SUBEB recruits 600 teachers from database

Kwara SUBEB recruits 600 teachers from database

NDDC: Focus on regional projects - Wike tells Onochie

NDDC: Focus on regional projects - Wike tells Onochie

Crisis hits Oyo Cattle Dealers’ association over chairman’s purported removal

Crisis hits Oyo Cattle Dealers’ association over chairman’s purported removal

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council

UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'

UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'

2023: Akure agog for Tinubu's presidential rally

2023: Akure agog for Tinubu's presidential rally

Ooni of Ife confesses Jesus Christ as Lord at CAN organised prayer

Ooni of Ife confesses Jesus Christ as Lord at CAN organised prayer

Police beef security ahead Buhari’s visit to Adamawa for APC campaign

Police beef security ahead Buhari’s visit to Adamawa for APC campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies