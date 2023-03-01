ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State said that the election of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria, is like putting a ‘square peg in a square hole’.

Aminu Masari
Aminu Masari

Masari stated this while briefing newsmen in Katsina shortly after Tinubu was declared winner of the Saturday, Feb. 25, Presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The result of the presidential election was announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu at 4: 15 a.m. in Abuja.

According to him, Bola Tinubu is resouceful and has the brain and capacity to rule Nigeria.

He said that God had vindicated them by disappointing those who doubted their ability to elect Tinubu as president.

“We have delivered because we turned out en-mass with our supporters and voted Bola Tinubu as our President.

“I am still appealing to our supporters to come out in large numbers, and elect Umar Dikko-Radda, to succeed me as next Governor of Katsina State in the Gubernatorial election slated for Match 11,” Masari said.

He said Dikko- Radda was a fine leader that would consolidate on the gains he had achieved in the the state.

While commending INEC for conducting a free and fair election, Masari urged the electoral body not to listen to unpatriotic individuals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat – Ganduje

Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat – Ganduje

Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Full Text: Tinubu's acceptance speech after INEC declared him president-elect

Full Text: Tinubu's acceptance speech after INEC declared him president-elect

How Nigeria Voted: Full list of states Tinubu, Atiku, Obi won

How Nigeria Voted: Full list of states Tinubu, Atiku, Obi won

How 18 presidential candidates shared 25.3 million votes

How 18 presidential candidates shared 25.3 million votes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?