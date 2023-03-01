Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

The result of the presidential election was announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu at 4: 15 a.m. in Abuja.

According to him, Bola Tinubu is resouceful and has the brain and capacity to rule Nigeria.

He said that God had vindicated them by disappointing those who doubted their ability to elect Tinubu as president.

“We have delivered because we turned out en-mass with our supporters and voted Bola Tinubu as our President.

“I am still appealing to our supporters to come out in large numbers, and elect Umar Dikko-Radda, to succeed me as next Governor of Katsina State in the Gubernatorial election slated for Match 11,” Masari said.

He said Dikko- Radda was a fine leader that would consolidate on the gains he had achieved in the the state.