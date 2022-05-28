Katsina APC Governorship aspirant accepts defeat in good faith

The former SSG also assured the winner of all the necessary support to ensure that the party succeed during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he has done everything necessary to win the election, but God has made His choice, therefore they have to support him.

“I also wish to call on the other aspirants who in anyway are not happy with the outcome to also do the same for the interest of the state and the party.

“Because we have been making prayers that if it is for good, let success be on our side, and if it is not for good, let God choose the best.

“Therefore, for any one who made such prayers, is expected to accept the outcome in good fate and work towards the success of the party,” he advised.