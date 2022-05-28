RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina APC Governorship aspirant accepts defeat in good faith

Dr Mustapha Inuwa, one of the gubernatorial aspirants in Katsina State, has accepted the result of the just concluded APC primary election where Dr Dikko Radda was declared winner.

Dr Mustapha Inuwa, the gubernatorial aspirants in Katsina State. [ThisDay]
Inuwa, the immediate past Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), expressed his acceptance while briefing newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

The former SSG also assured the winner of all the necessary support to ensure that the party succeed during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he has done everything necessary to win the election, but God has made His choice, therefore they have to support him.

“I also wish to call on the other aspirants who in anyway are not happy with the outcome to also do the same for the interest of the state and the party.

“Because we have been making prayers that if it is for good, let success be on our side, and if it is not for good, let God choose the best.

“Therefore, for any one who made such prayers, is expected to accept the outcome in good fate and work towards the success of the party,” he advised.

Inuwa also called on all his supporters to also give the winner all the necessary support, commending them for the support given him.

