ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that his release would be a highly prized Christmas Gift to the Igbo and other Nigerians committed to a peaceful and secure country.

Nnamdi-Kanu and Bola-Tinubu [Naija News]
Nnamdi-Kanu and Bola-Tinubu [Naija News]

Recommended articles

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu said incarceration of Kanu had "created unnecessary excuse for terrorism in a region whose people had, hitherto lived in peace and pursued their occupation wherever they were with patriotic zeal”.

He added that his release would be a “highly prized Christmas Gift to the Igbo and other Nigerians committed to a peaceful and secure country”.

ADVERTISEMENT

I want, on behalf of all Igbo worldwide, to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbo and Nigerians. It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian Court has passed a judgement directing that Kanu should be released. Many Nigerians from the 36 States and Abuja have also made appeal for his release.

“As the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the leader of Igbo worldwide, I brought this matter up at a joint meeting of South-South, South-West, South-East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria and they unanimously endorsed that Kanu should be released”.

He said he was making a passionate appeal to Tinubu to assist to procure the release of Kanu.

ADVERTISEMENT

I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.

“God bless and protect our President; God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Igbo leader prayed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

FG repatriates 281 stranded, detained Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates 281 stranded, detained Nigerians from Libya

'Ministry of Senior Citizens Affairs' advocated for by Deputy Chief Whip

'Ministry of Senior Citizens Affairs' advocated for by Deputy Chief Whip

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Jonah-Jang [Premium Times Nigeria]

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers