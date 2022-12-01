RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano tricycle riders association pledges 500,000 votes for Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Tricycle Association Forum (KASTAF), has pledged to mobilise 500,000 votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 election.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Jagbros]

Tanimu also promised to mobilise similar votes for the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

He said the plan was aimed at reciprocating the state APC led administration’s gesture of listening to complaints of members of the association as well as the planned support for the association by the government.

The main reason we are here today is to thank the state government for listening to our complaint on the recent ban and the promise made to support our members with cabs and buses to enhance their business without necessarily pushing them out of business,” he said.

So, if you consider the number of registered tricycle riders in the state, It is possible for them to deliver even more votes than that.

“The tricycle operators had recently participated in the one million man road show for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and they have shown to the world that it is the party and the presidential candidate they are supporting,” he said.

In his remarks, Dan Agundi commended the association for the visit and assured of the state government’s commitment to support members with a view to improving their business.

He also lauded members of the association for exhibiting maturity during and after the temporary ban on tricycles operations on some roads in the metropolis.

