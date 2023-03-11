ADVERTISEMENT
Kano senator intensifies Senate presidency push, meets 70 lawmakers-elect

Nurudeen Shotayo

Barau is positioning himself as one of the Senators to beat in the race for the 10th Senate Presidency.

Senator Jibrin Barau.
Senator Jibrin Barau.

Barau, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), parleyed with the elected lawmakers in a bid to secure their backing ahead of the inauguration of the 10th parliament that will usher in the leadership of the Red Chamber.

The third-time senator is the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Though he is yet to make his ambition for the seat public, Barau has reportedly activated his foot soldiers to get the buy-in of key stakeholders and federal lawmakers.

According to The Punch, the Senator hosted 70 senators-elect to a luncheon held at the NICON Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, shortly after the presentation of Certificates of Return to the lawmakers.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented certificates of return to about 98 senators-elect at an event held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Pulse reports that a total of seven political parties won seats into the 10th Senate with the APC securing a majority with 56 seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 29 seats.

Labour Party won six seats, the duo of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats apiece while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) copped one seat each.

In a similar development, Pulse earlier reported that the National Working Committee of the APC has summoned lawmakers-elect on the party's platform to a meeting on Monday, Marcy 13, 2023.

Although the party didn't state the agenda for the emergency meeting, it may not be unconnected with the ongoing scheming for the positions of Senate presidency, Speakership of the House of Representatives, and other principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

