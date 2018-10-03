Kano PDP rejects governorship primary election

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has rejected the governorship primary election conducted on Monday by the Electoral Committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The State Chairman of the party, Sen. Mas’ud Doguwa, declared the stand of the party while addressing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Doguwa described the election that was conducted by committee headed by Ezeogu Emeka-Onuaha as null and void.

He explained that they had been in the PDP for quite some time and were conversant with the technicalities involved in conducting primary elections.

“With this attitude of impunity of enforcing candidates on members of the party, the national leadership of the party is doing nothing but paving way for the All progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in Kano State," he said.

He said a court had ordered a substantial order that the party’s caretakers were operating illegally, yet they went ahead and conducted the governorship primaries, saying members of the party would not accept such illegality

The news conference which was attended by aspirants for state House of Assembly and National Assembly, described the poll as ‘Kangaroo elections’ and unacceptable.

The chairman, therefore, urged the National leadership of the party to ensure justice and fairness for the survival of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s son in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, emerged as PDP governorship candidate in the state in the primary election that was conducted on Monday night.

The primary election held at the Lugard Avenue, personal residence of Kwankwaso, was conducted by the electoral committee constituted by the party National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Ezeogu Emeka-Onouha.