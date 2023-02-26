Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

As of now, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), continues to hold his position ahead in Kano State by taking control of 16 out of the 18 Local Government Areas that have been declared.
As per the outcomes declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) state collation center, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged victorious in two LGAs.
Neither Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor Peter Obi of the Labour Party have secured victory in any of the LGAs.
These are some results that have been announced:
Garun Malam
Total: 74,846
Accredited. : 26,692
APC – 8,642
LP – 169
NNPP – 12,249
PDP – 4,409
Rimin Gado
Total registered voters: 67,128
Accredited voters: 27,476
APC – 10,861
LP – 76
NNPP – 14,634
PDP – 907
Kibiya
Total registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 28,228
APC – 10,283
LP – 70
NNPP – 16,331
PDP – 753
Kura
Total registered voters: 107,866
Accredited voters: 37,613
APC – 10,929
LP – 126
NNPP – 20,406
PDP – 3,987
Gezawa
Total registered voters: 114,655
Accredited voters: 37,183
APC – 9,915
LP – 188
NNPP – 21,909
PDP – 2,908
Minjibir
Total registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 26,245
APC – 6,777
LP – 123
NNPP – 15,505
PDP – 1,833
Makoda
Total registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 27,724
APC – 12,590
LP – 40
NNPP – 12,247
PDP – 1,099
Tofa
Total registered voters: 80,730
Accredited voters: 30,051
APC – 10,280
LP – 177
NNPP – 17,219
PDP – 1,192
