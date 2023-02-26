ADVERTISEMENT
Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

Ima Elijah

Neither Atiku Abubakar...nor Peter Obi...have secured victory in any of the LGA

As of now, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), continues to hold his position ahead in Kano State by taking control of 16 out of the 18 Local Government Areas that have been declared.

As per the outcomes declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) state collation center, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged victorious in two LGAs.

Neither Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor Peter Obi of the Labour Party have secured victory in any of the LGAs.

These are some results that have been announced:

Garun Malam

Total: 74,846

Accredited. : 26,692

APC – 8,642

LP – 169

NNPP – 12,249

PDP – 4,409

Rimin Gado

Total registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

APC – 10,861

LP – 76

NNPP – 14,634

PDP – 907

Kibiya

Total registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

APC – 10,283

LP – 70

NNPP – 16,331

PDP – 753

Kura

Total registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

APC – 10,929

LP – 126

NNPP – 20,406

PDP – 3,987

Gezawa

Total registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

APC – 9,915

LP – 188

NNPP – 21,909

PDP – 2,908

Minjibir

Total registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

APC – 6,777

LP – 123

NNPP – 15,505

PDP – 1,833

Makoda

Total registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

APC – 12,590

LP – 40

NNPP – 12,247

PDP – 1,099

Tofa

Total registered voters: 80,730

Accredited voters: 30,051

APC – 10,280

LP – 177

NNPP – 17,219

PDP – 1,192

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

