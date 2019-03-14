Hashim Dungurawa, the Special Assistant on Urban Beautification to Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has resigned from his role effective immediately.

The aide tendered his resignation to the secretary to the governor’s office, Usman Alhaji, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

"I am writing this letter to formally inform you of my resignation from the office of the SSA voluntarily, and I thank you for the opportunity given me to serve under your office as SSA," he wrote.

He later told journalists, according to a report by Premium Times, that he was leaving his role to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led in the state by former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The PDP's governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, is leading Governor Ganduje in the inconclusive March 9 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive despite that Yusuf won the majority of votes announced as he polled a total of 1,014,474 votes while the incumbent governor, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), finished a close second with a total of 987,819 votes.

Yusuf's lead margin of 26,655 votes was less than the 128,572 votes that were cancelled from the March 9 election. According to Section 26 of the INEC Act, the commission cannot declare a winner if the number of cancelled votes can mathematically affect the outcome of the election.

A supplementary election will take place on March 23 only in the polling units where elections were cancelled.

Supplementary elections will also take place in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, and Sokoto where elections were also declared inconclusive.