Kano Assembly Speaker drums support for Tinubu's presidential ambition in Northwest

The Speaker says Kano being the state with the highest number of voters and delegates will repay Tinubu for helping President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Hamisu Chidari, the Speaker of Kano House of Assembly says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state will support the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

He also said he has assured Tinubu that all delegates from the Northwest states would vote for him in the next primary elections.

The speaker while speaking at the inauguration of the Tinubu Support Group in Abuja on Saturday, October 23, 2021, vowed to kick-start the journey that would lead to Tinubu’s presidency.

Chidari added that Kano being the state with the highest number of voters and delegates would repay Tinubu for helping President Muhammadu Buhari to become president in 2015.

He said, “My purpose is to kick-start the journey that will take us to the Villa by God’s grace with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“In Kano, being the state with the highest number of delegates, we have already decided and already concluded; we are set to give him at least 98 per cent of delegates in the primaries. Not only that, we are set as usual to give him the highest number of votes so that come May 29, 2023, we will be at the Eagle Square to swear him in as the President.

“All of us in the North-West are aware of the role he played in taking our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, to the Villa. So, we are going to reward him; we are going to pay him back. So, I have assured him of victory. Almost all the delegates from the North-West states are going to vote for him in the next primary elections.”

Although Tinubu has not declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race, there are indications that the former governor of Lagos state eyes the highest political office in the country.

