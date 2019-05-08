The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a new bill to pay life pensions to speakers and deputy speakers following the expiry of their tenures.

According to the Pensions Rights of Speaker and Deputy Bill 2019, which scaled third reading during plenary on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, the principal officers will also enjoy state-funded medical expenses, home or abroad depending on the nature of the illness.

The officers will also receive a brand new vehicle from the state government every four years.

The bill reads, "There shall be paid pension to person(s) who held office as speaker and deputy speaker equal to the emoluments of a serving speaker and deputy speaker, provided that either the speaker or the deputy do not hold any paid elective or selective appointments."

According to the bill, if a speaker or deputy vacates office or dies before the end of their tenure, they'll be paid pension pro-rata the number of years spent in relation to their tenure of office.

However, if a speaker or deputy is removed from office through impeachment, they'll not be entitled to pension benefits.

The motion for the passage of the bill into law was moved by Baffa Babba-Dangundi, the majority leader and member representing Kano Municipal.

Pulse Nigeria

The bill will be forwarded to state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who won a second term in the state's controversial governorship election in March.

A similar bill was recently passed in the Bayelsa Assembly to pay N500,000 post-service monthly pension to the speakers of the assembly. Deputy speakers were proposed to receive N200,000 while members were set to receive N100,000.

The bill was rejected by the state governor, Seriake Dickson, as it received widespread backlash from the public.