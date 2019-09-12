In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, Kalu, a former governor of Abia, described the verdict of the tribunal as a re-affirmation of the popularity of the president among Nigerians.

He stressed that the 2019 presidential election provided another opportunity for Nigerians to compensate Buhari for his good works.

Kalu, while acknowledging the role of the judiciary in sustaining the country’s democracy, advised politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in the interest of national development.

He commended the panel for the judgment and expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their firm confidence in the president and his team.

“President Buhari’s victory is a testament to the unprecedented achievements of the current administration.

“I join other Nigerians in celebrating the verdict of the tribunal.

“President Buhari’s pedigree and goodwill will always speak for him.

“The president as a strong advocate of democracy, provided a level playing ground for candidates across political parties in the 2019 general elections.

“President Buhari’s leadership style is highly commendable.

“With the judgment of the tribunal, the opposition and other stakeholders should join hands with the President in his determined efforts to reposition Nigeria,” kalu said.

The former governor, further applauded the level of maturity displayed by Buhari before, during and after the polls and charged the political class to embrace the tenets of democracy in their endeavours.

He noted that the unity of Nigeria remained non-negotiable.

Kalu also congratulated Mr Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of APC, takeholders and members of the party and urged Nigerians to be calm, steadfast and law-abiding.