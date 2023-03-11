ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna PDP vows to defend votes during governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, say they are fully ready to defend their votes during the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

Governorship poll: We are ready to defend our votes in Katsina – PDP

He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has provided that after casting their votes, the electorate can stay around until their votes are counted.

Inuwa explained that during the presidential election, PDP won the state, so they are assuring their supporters that they will still win the next election.

According to him, PDP will not allow any party to manipulate the election results.

He added that democracy has given the electorate the right to vote for the candidate they trust to be their leader, saying that this is what democracy is all about.

He emphasised that their gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, did not withdraw from the race as speculated earlier.

According to him, the speculation is a sign of fear of defeat by the other parties, therefore, “we are telling the electorate that Lado-Danmarke will participate in the election.”

Inuwa further called on the people across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to come out en masse on March 18 to vote for the PDP.

Inuwa denied the allegation that PDP is planning to bring thugs from neighbouring states, saying these are plans to blackmail PDP.

