The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, on Tuesday urged the electorate to massively vote for the party in the February and March general polls.

Ashiru said this on Tuesday when he addressed a mammoth crowd at the flag-off of his campaign at the Kaduna Trade Fair Complex along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Ashiru promised to provide quality and inclusive governance if voted into office come March.

He called on eligible voters to vote in all the candidates contesting under the platform of the Party.

He urged them to safeguard their votes on the various election days from the Presidential and National Assembly polls scheduled for February 16 to the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 2.

“When we form the next government, we will review cases of those who were wrongly sacked accordingly.

“This review will also include all those who were wrongly prosecuted for criticising the government of the day which has failed in all ramifications,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was represented at event by the former Kano state governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Abubakar, also former Vice President, charged those in attendance to ensure that PDP candidates are voted all through in the February and March polls.

Other dignitaries who attended the campaign flag-off include; former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna state governors, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and Alhaji Mukhtar Yero.

Others include, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State Governor and Alhaji Buba Galadima, Spokesperson Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign.

Some of the dignitaries who addressed the party supporters accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of subjecting the people to hunger and poverty.

They called on the electorate to vote out the party at all levels to move the country forward.

Meanwhile the PDP governorship and the three senatorial candidate were handed over the party’s flags by the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Amb. Walid Jibril.