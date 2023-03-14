ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Jonathan Asake, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, has visited survivors of Saturday’s attacks in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Jonathan Asake (DailyPost)
Mr Jonathan Asake (DailyPost)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attacks claimed the lives of 17 persons and left others injured.

Recommended articles

Asake visited the survivors, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, at the Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

Represented by Mr Tsahiru Bako, the Director General of his campaign organization, Asake described the heinous act as barbaric.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Kaduna State Government to act fast against the perpetrators of the attacks to serve as a deterrent to others.

While wishing the victims quick recovery, the governorship candidate urged them to bear the situation and leave everything to God.

NAN reports that special prayers were offered for God’s intervention in their situation, with monetary assistance also made to the victims.

The victims at the Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital Kafanchan include two men, a woman and two children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China reopens borders to all travellers

China reopens borders to all travellers

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event