ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna LG removes council chairman, Siman over alleged gross misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

Siman denied the allegations against him, stated that he was never given the opportunity to defend himself.

Mathias-Siman [News Agency of Nigeria]
Mathias-Siman [News Agency of Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The removal was conducted through the process of impeachment, following a motion moved by Zachariah Achi, (Bandon ward) and seconded by Fidelis Kukwui (Zankang ward), which accused the chairman of misappropriation and negligence.

The chairman was also accused of awarding contracts to his private firm, contravening the Procurement Act, conduct of public officials and due process.

Moving the motion at the plenary within the legislative chamber on Tuesday, Achi accused Siman of awarding contracts for capital and ecological projects worth ₦153m to his personal company, SMK Nigeria Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the development was a gross violation of section 48 of Local Government Administration Law of 2018 and the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law 2016.

He added that some of the contracts had been fully paid for with nothing on ground to show, while others were executed far below standard and some others exorbitantly inflated. The Speaker of the legislative council, Stephen Atuk, pronounced that “Mr Siman Mathias stands impeached as of Tuesday 31st October, 2023”.

He said the resolution was reached out of the collective desire of members of the legislative arm to secure the future of the local government for generations yet unborn. He added that the legislature would not fold its arms watching the chairman running the council as a personal enterprise without recourse to due process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Siman was suspended by the State House of Assembly on July 31, following accusations of gross misconduct relating to award of contracts.

Reacting to the development, Siman denied the allegations against him and explained that the legislative council never gave him the opportunity to defend himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was not served with an impeachment notice, neither was I called to defend my self,” he stated.

He, however, said he had accepted the decision in good fate and would move on with his life.

“These people are my brothers and I leave everything to God. I won’t go to court.

“We just have to be patient with one another in this life,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Gov Yahaya seeks partnership with PSN to address healthcare challenges

Gov Yahaya seeks partnership with PSN to address healthcare challenges

Sen Yari donate drugs to cholera affected communities in Zamfara

Sen Yari donate drugs to cholera affected communities in Zamfara

7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

Kaduna LG removes council chairman, Siman over alleged gross misconduct

Kaduna LG removes council chairman, Siman over alleged gross misconduct

Gov Mbah pledges to end hunger, grow State's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn

Gov Mbah pledges to end hunger, grow State's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu