Kaduna Governor El-Rufai appoints new permanent secretaries

The appointees will fill vacancies following the retirement of three permanent secretaries and death of one other.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG] Pulse Nigeria

Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of five new permanent secretaries and redeployment of others to various ministries.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said those appointed include: Abubakar Abba-Umar, Yusuf Sale, Adamu Atama, Balarabe Wakili, and Ya'u Y Tanko.

The statement said the new appointment was to fill existing vacancies following the retirement of three permanent secretaries and death of one other.

Those who retired were Musa Adamu, Amina Adamu-Ikara, and Sabiu Sani.

According to the statement, Ibrahim S Jere has been posted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Haliru M Soba, Business, Innovation and Technology and Mahmud Shuaibu, Finance.

Others are: Adamu M Mansur, Health; Habiba Shekarau, Housing and Urban Development, and Stephen Joseph, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

It added that Abdullahi Sani and Chris Adapar-Umar remain in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Ministry of Justice respectively, while Mahmud Yamusa takes charge of Ministry of Sports Development.

The statement further said that Phoebe Yayi is the new Permanent Secretary in the Planning and Budget Commission, while Abubakar Abba-Umar takes charge of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

Yusuf Sale was moved to Ministry of Education; Adamu Atama, Environment and Natural Resources, and Bashir Umar-Lere, Public Works and Infrastructure.

It also said that Nuhu Buzun is the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs and Muhammad Bashir-Umar, General Services, both in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The statement added that Aisha K. Mohammed is Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Murtala M Dabo, Public Service Office and Amina Sulaiman, Establishment.

Other Permanent Secretaries include Balarabe Wakili, Teachers Service Board and Ya'u Y Tanko, Local Government Service Board.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

