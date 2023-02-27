ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna: El-Rufai's son, Bello, wins seat in green chambers

Kaduna: El-Rufai’s son, Bello, wins seat in green chambers

Ima Elijah

El-Rufai secured 51,052 votes...

Bello and father, Nasir El-Rufai
The eldest son of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has emerged as the winner of a House of Representatives seat in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello El-Rufai
According to the returning officer, Professor Muhammad Magaji Garba, El-Rufai secured 51,052 votes, defeating the incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 34,808 votes.

Shehu Mohammed Faisal of the Labour Party was also defeated, as he scored only 7,531 votes, while Aliyu Muhammad Ahmad of NNPP scored 10,148 votes.

6 Politicians' children who won in party primaries

Ima Elijah

