Abdur-Rahman gave the warning in a statement by the commands Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Friday in Kaduna.

He enjoined members of the public to steer clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other acts capable of truncating the peoples will.

He said the force would not hesitate to bring to bear, the full weight of the law on anyone who engaged in any crime during this period.

The CP wishes to inform all the accredited electoral observers both local and international, INEC officials and the general public, that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety and security before, during and after the polls.

Thus, the good people of Kaduna state are free to exercise their civic franchise without fear of molestation, while also complying with the 6 a.m. 6 p.m. vehicular movement restriction on the election day.

The command assures the general public that their rights will be respected and enjoins eligible voters to act in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and other extant laws to ensure a hitch-free election, he said.

He urged members of the public to volunteer useful information and report any suspicious movement to security personnel through the following contact numbers: 08075391105, 07039675856 for prompt action.