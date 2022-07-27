Kaduna APC to reconcile aggrieved members

Lukman said the team was in Kaduna on a fact-finding mission over the incidents that characterised the party’s primaries.

“There is a need to take every step necessary to ensure that aggrieved members of the party are brought together.

“We want to meet with them, hear their grievances and find ways to reconcile them,” Lukman said.

He said that a reconciliation committee would soon be constituted to handle the assignment.

“We need to start focusing on working towards what unites us and with this, the mission of reconciliation would become very easy,” he said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Emmanuel Jakada, described the meeting as timely.

Jakada congratulated the candidates for winning the primaries.