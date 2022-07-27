RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna APC to reconcile aggrieved members

The North-West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will reconcile all the aggrieved members ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Mr Salihu Lukman, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Lukman said the team was in Kaduna on a fact-finding mission over the incidents that characterised the party’s primaries.

“There is a need to take every step necessary to ensure that aggrieved members of the party are brought together.

“We want to meet with them, hear their grievances and find ways to reconcile them,” Lukman said.

He said that a reconciliation committee would soon be constituted to handle the assignment.

“We need to start focusing on working towards what unites us and with this, the mission of reconciliation would become very easy,” he said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Emmanuel Jakada, described the meeting as timely.

Jakada congratulated the candidates for winning the primaries.

He, therefore, urged the party members to be part of the reconciliation process.

