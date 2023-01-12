JUST IN: Kaduna Deputy Speaker, member dump APC for Labour Party.

The Deputy Speaker is representing the Kauru state constituency in the state Assembly.

This was made known by the National Secretary of the Labour Party and Chairman of the governorship Council, Umar Farouk Ibrahim during the inauguration of the party’s 450-member Governorship Campaign Council and the unveiling of its manifesto in Kaduna on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Ibrahim, who conducted the inauguration, also boasted that half of the Kaduna state House of Assembly members were “Obi-Datti” apostles, adding that the calibre of people who have declared their support for the party in the state indicated Labour Party was on the right trajectory to cease political power both at the state and national levels in the upcoming elections.

Ibrahim's words: “sincerely speaking, today is one of the happiest moments in my life. I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and I have received great receptions.

“I am particularly impressed by the calibres of personalities that grace this inauguration. In the entire northern states, we don’t have any personality that dumps APC and join Labour Party except in Kaduna State with the Deputy Speaker and another member from Zaria state constituency.”