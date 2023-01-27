ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ikone died exactly one month before the commencement of the 2023 general elections.

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death. [The Mail]
JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death. [The Mail]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This became necessary after the death of Professor Uche Ikone who was originally elected to fly the party's flag in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Pulse reports that Ikone, a former Abia State University vice-chancellor, died at the National Hospital, Abuja on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In a statement signed by Abia PDP Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, on Friday, January 27, 2023, the party said a new governorship primary would hold at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The party thereby urged all interested aspirants to obtain Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

The statement read: The sale of both forms begins today Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.

“Further directives from the State Party Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia would be communicated when necessary.

In a similar development, Pulse had also reported the death of another Governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aliyu Maina.

Maina, a candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), died at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the same day Ikone passed away.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

PDP supporters protest over tribunal judgment in Osun

PDP supporters protest over tribunal judgment in Osun

NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

Osun election tribunal verdict represents victory for democracy – APC

Osun election tribunal verdict represents victory for democracy – APC

We’ve uncovered plots to malign TETFund’s leadership – Management

We’ve uncovered plots to malign TETFund’s leadership – Management

New naira notes: Rush as long queues of customers flood banks

New naira notes: Rush as long queues of customers flood banks

2023 elections for you to make your mark - Obi tells Nigerian youths

2023 elections for you to make your mark - Obi tells Nigerian youths

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president