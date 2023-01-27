JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

This became necessary after the death of Professor Uche Ikone who was originally elected to fly the party's flag in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Pulse reports that Ikone, a former Abia State University vice-chancellor, died at the National Hospital, Abuja on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In a statement signed by Abia PDP Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, on Friday, January 27, 2023, the party said a new governorship primary would hold at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The party thereby urged all interested aspirants to obtain Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

The statement read: “The sale of both forms begins today Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.

“Further directives from the State Party Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia would be communicated when necessary.”

In a similar development, Pulse had also reported the death of another Governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aliyu Maina.