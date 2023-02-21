Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

Why the break: Justice Tsoho's directive states that judges are permitted to observe a short break to perform their civic duties, by paticipating in the 2023 general elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Details on the break: Following the close of proceedings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, judges are to suspend court activities and resume on February 28, three days after the polls.

Other directions from the FHC: However, the FHC has advised administrative judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions to assign urgent matters during the break.