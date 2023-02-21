ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

Ima Elijah

Judges are permitted to observe a short break to perform their civic duties

Nigerian judges
Nigerian judges

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has issued a circular declaring a five-day break for judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Why the break: Justice Tsoho's directive states that judges are permitted to observe a short break to perform their civic duties, by paticipating in the 2023 general elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Details on the break: Following the close of proceedings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, judges are to suspend court activities and resume on February 28, three days after the polls.

Other directions from the FHC: However, the FHC has advised administrative judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions to assign urgent matters during the break.

Judges are also instructed to ensure that designated judges are available to cater to the North, South-West, South-South, and South-East geo-political zones.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What Tinubu said to Buhari at APC mega rally, Lagos

What Tinubu said to Buhari at APC mega rally, Lagos

Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate, restores Umo Eno

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate, restores Umo Eno

CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

Ekiti governorship: Oyebanji's victory affirmed by Appeal Court

Ekiti governorship: Oyebanji's victory affirmed by Appeal Court

2023 Elections: UNICAL VC warns students against election violence, thuggery

2023 Elections: UNICAL VC warns students against election violence, thuggery

Buhari arrives Lagos to join Tinubu's final presidential rally

Buhari arrives Lagos to join Tinubu's final presidential rally

2023 Elections: INEC to deploy 17,562 adhoc personnel in Ondo State

2023 Elections: INEC to deploy 17,562 adhoc personnel in Ondo State

Only N200 old notes to be reissued, circulated – CBN

Only N200 old notes to be reissued, circulated – CBN

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?