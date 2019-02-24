Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some of the polling units, met the anxious voters hanging around, long after casting their votes, ignoring security agents directive that they should disperse.

Some of them, who spoke with NAN, vowed to remain at the polling units till the ballot papers were counted and the results declared.

Mrs Peter Bitrus, who voted at POLL 002 in Hwolshe, told NAN that she used to go home after voting, but had decided to remain at the polling point this time.

In the past, as soon as I am through with casting my vote, I will go home, but this time around, I want to ascertain the winner in my polling unit and know the numbers of invalid votes.

Similarly, Miss Jane Amos, a first time voter, told NAN that she would stay at the unit till the results were posted on the board.

Mr Pam Gyang, another voter, told NAN that he was waiting to ensure that all the unused ballot papers were cancelled, before he would leave.

I want to ensure that no vote is manipulated, she said.

Miss Martha Dung, a student, said that she was waiting to see the electoral officers collate the results for each of the parties, and for each of the various positions.

The scenario was the same at the polling unit staff training center, Giring No 001, in Hwolshe, where NAN also met an eager electorate waiting for the collation of the results.

NAN reports that most of those that waited for the results were youths and the middle aged people.

Miss Simi Chollom, one of them, told NAN that it was her duty, as a citizen, to ensure that the collation process was done transparently.

She further disclosed that gone were the days where the electorate were left at the mercy of electoral officers and security agents, saying that voters were now more enlightened.

NAN reports that the PDP candidates led in most of the units declared in the three elections in Dadin-Kowa, Bukuru, Hwolshe and Kuru areas of the Plateau capital.