ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jonathan’s call for truce in Rivers crisis commendable - PDP chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jonathan said that destabilising Rivers would adversely impact the Niger Delta region and could also trigger political crises across the country.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recommended articles

Aivoji made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Jonathan had on Monday implored Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop heating up the political space in the state.

The former president, who spoke at the inauguration of the N222.1 billion Trans-Kalabari Road construction, emphasised the necessity for Fubara and Wike to sheathe their swords and collaborate to promote the progress and prosperity of Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the political tension in the state was excessive and worrisome, and would not contribute to the development

Jonathan said that destabilising Rivers would adversely impact the Niger Delta region and could also trigger political crises across the country.

Reacting to Jonathan’s admonition, Aivoji described the former President as a man full of experience in mediation and conflict resolution, even at the international level.

“Jonathan is a leader in the party and a leader from South-South, there is nothing wrong with stepping in to broker peace. It is a good one,” the PDP boss said.

He, however, said that the former President should go further to speak the truth to the warring parties and point out to each of them where they had erred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the way to settle issues, If we want to resolve it, we must tell the truth to them.

“The ex-President is an elder, he is an experienced person, who has been meditating in international affairs., Let us see how it goes,” he added.

According to him, the former President, being an experienced mediator, must dig deep and probe the cause of the crisis.

“He (Jonathan) has seen it all. Peace of the graveyard will not help the matter, they should resolve issues.

“We hope that the nitty-gritty will be looked into and the constitution of the party will be followed if they are true members of the party,” Aivoji said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

Don’t allow PDP go into extinction in Nigeria’s politics – Chieftain begs members

Don’t allow PDP go into extinction in Nigeria’s politics – Chieftain begs members

Anambra govt hands over teacher to police for beating 8-year-old pupil to coma

Anambra govt hands over teacher to police for beating 8-year-old pupil to coma

Lawyers go extra mile to defend criminals in court because of money - Chief Magistrate

Lawyers go extra mile to defend criminals in court because of money - Chief Magistrate

Kano mosque attack not related to terrorism or politics, Gov Yusuf

Kano mosque attack not related to terrorism or politics, Gov Yusuf

Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

Jonathan’s call for truce in Rivers crisis commendable - PDP chairman

Jonathan’s call for truce in Rivers crisis commendable - PDP chairman

Rivers Crisis: Councillors accuse LGA chairmen of plotting instability

Rivers Crisis: Councillors accuse LGA chairmen of plotting instability

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Chief Celestine Ogba

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC