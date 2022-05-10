RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

Dr Dennis Otiotio , Chairman, Bayelsa chapter, All Progressives Congress (APC), says former President Goodluck Jonathan is at liberty to join the party but has yet to do so.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Otiotio disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He spoke against the backdrop of moves to draft Jonathan into the 2023 presidential race, saying that the APC in Bayelsa was not aware of Jonathan’s membership.

“The former president is not yet a registered member of APC. He is free to join any party of his choice.

“We are open and willing to receive him into our fold, as a political party desirous of winning elections, the only way to go is by admitting people into the party,” Otiotio said.

A support group had on Monday in Abuja, purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former president to contest the 2023 elections on the APC platform.

However, in a statement by Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Media Adviser to Jonathan on Monday night, the former president dissociated himself from the move and said that Jonathan did not authorise purchase of the form.

According to the statement, Jonathan was not consulted on the procurement of the APC nomination in his name and rejected it.

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

