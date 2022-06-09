Jonathan congratulates Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others for clinching tickets

The former President said this in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter page on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

In his opening tweet, Jonathan saluted "the winners of the various primaries across the political spectrum, particularly Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has won the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the flagbearers of other parties that have also concluded their primaries."

"They include Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressives Party (YPP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dumebi Kachikwu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) as well as Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)."

He also stated that all the flag-bearers, having gone through the rigorous selection and election process, demonstrated belief and interest in the progress of Nigeria

He therefore urged them to make their campaigns issue-based and "devoid of acrimony, divisiveness and treachery so that at the end of the day Nigeria will win, democracy will triumph and humanity will be better for it."