Jonathan briefs Buhari on Mali crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined actors in the political crisis in Mali to work together for the peace and unity of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock. []Presidency Pulse Nigeria

The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari made the call when he received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Friday.

Jonathan is the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator on political crisis in Mali.

According to President Buhari, a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.

Jonathan had briefed the President on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

