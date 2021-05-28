Jonathan briefs Buhari on Mali crisis

Jonathan is the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator on political crisis in Mali.

According to President Buhari, a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.

Jonathan had briefed the President on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.