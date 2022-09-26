‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

Jonathan offered the advice during a special interdenominational service to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

He said, “In 2023, you must not make the mistake to vote killers. Those who will carry knives, guns, and all kinds of gadgets to go and kill people because of politics, are the enemies of society. If you kill to become a leader, you will continue to kill to remain a leader.”

“The people will continue to suffer. Make sure that from the House of Assembly to the House of Representatives to Senate to governor, you vote the right people in Akwa Ibom State.”

Jonathan also commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides in Akwa Ibom, saying he has done well within seven years in office.

He recalled that after Godswill Akpabio, the governor’s predecessor left office, there was uncertainty about Emmanuel’s performance, who was the Secretary to the State Government under Akpabio’s administration.

“The election of Governor Udom should teach us, politicians, a good lesson. When Governor Udom was to come as a governor, people said this man has never been into politics.

“Though we know he is a finance person who has been in the bank, he may not know how to manage human beings. But Udom came on board and changed the story,” he said.