The Joint Technical Committee on repeal of Electoral Act 2010, on Tuesday, submitted its report to the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters.

Chairman of the joint technical committee, Mr Festus Okoye, made the presentation to the committee at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Okoye is also INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Presenting the report, Okoye said that the report was a product of some level of consensus.

"We are not perfect; but we believe with the third reading of the bill, some of the imperfections will be corrected.

"It is still a work in progress and we believe it will guarantee credibility to our electoral process," he said.

Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said that the ongoing amendment bill would not become just another addition to the myriad of reports that had been shelved over the years in the area of electoral reform.

"We are committed to put in place the requisite legislative framework that will enhance the rebirth of a vibrant electoral system for our growing but delicate democracy.

"We believe this electoral bill when passed into law will be a stepping stone to climbing the steps of improving our democratic processes."

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said that the moment the electoral system was sanitised, every other thing would fall in place.

"The entire country will be grateful for what you have done," he said.

In his remark, Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commended members of the committee for their commitment at ensuring that Nigeria has a brand new electoral act by the end of the first quarter.

"As the National Assembly resumes on February 9, there will be a clean copy of the bill tabled before the Senate and the House of Representatives by the technical committee.

"With this, passing of the bill within the first quarter is more or less assured."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint committee comprised of members from INEC, the Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and professional bodies.