Join us to build a country you will be proud of - Obi tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday tasked Nigerians to join him in building a nation they will be proud of.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
He said that the party would not give excuses as it would create employment, end insecurity and establish a better Nigeria.

He promised to revolutionise governance and run an all inclusive regime carrying women, youths and persons with disabilities along.

“Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced poverty and unemployment.

“We are offering you security and prosperity. We are going to fight insecurity.

“We will start with agrarian revolution, which will reduce the price of food, inflation will come down ,then we will pish it to industry ,as they are manufacturing, they will employ labour .

“From there they will do export ,exchange will stabilise, we have finished running everything, we are only awaiting execution, give us power and you will see that a new Nigeria is possible,” he said.

Obi said that food would be in surplus and no Nigerians would have no reason to be hungry again.

"We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria and in the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian.”

Obi called on citizens to.join the party to build a new Nigeria and make it great again, adding that the party cares for the family and would empower families to be great again.

“Youths ,you are the ones contesting this election through us, we are only representing you.

“It is your turn to take back your country ,that is what Datti and I are offering you,” he said

Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, the LP Vice-Presidential Candidate said it was time for citizens to take back their rights.

Baba-Ahmed said that the name Peter Obi stood for hope adding that for the eight years that he was the Anambra governor he never borrowed money to execute projects, saying that he rather left enough money in government coffers.

“Anybody who tells you the security situation in the country has improved does not mean well for Nigeria.

“Peter Obi will unite Nigeria. We are coming to do things differently. Peter Obi is going to work for Nigeria.

“Vote for us come Feb.25 for a better Nigeria.”

The LP National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure, thanked FCT residents for their show of love and support.

Abure said that Nigeria a blessed country had been mismanaged by bad leaders promising that the party would reverse the negative trend and create a great country.

“It is time for us to take our destiny in our hands on Feb. 25 , let’s come out and vote.

“LP has given you the best Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, they are qualified to lead so come and vote for Mama, Papa and Pikin,” he said.

