Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje has called on Lagos residents to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC has been in power in Lagos state since the return to democracy in 1999.

According to Vanguard, Agbaje said that the ruling party has failed in all ramifications.

He said this while addressing his supporters at the formal declaration of his intention to run as Lagos Governor.

I will defeat Sanwo-Olu

The PDP guber candidate also expressed confidence that he will defeat the APC flagbearer, Jide Sanwo-Olu.

Agbaje said that he has put plans in place to create jobs for youths if he is elected as Governor in 2019, adding that he has what it takes to develop Lagos.

He said “I will beat the APC in 2019; mark my words, I will not only beat them, I will beat them flat. I am sure of winning because Lagosians are behind me.

“The support we were given in 2015 is still there, intact. We will expand on it in 2019. I am in the race because I am passionate about Lagos.

ALSO READ: Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed

“I hear them calling me their customer because of my past attempts, but I tell them, the customer is King. By next year, we shall know the results. But I can assure you once again that I will beat them flat.”

According to the PDP guber candidate, who has contested and lost twice, 2019 is his year of victory.

In 2007 and 2015 Agbaje ran for Lagos Governor on the platforms of the Democratic People's Alliance (DPA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

