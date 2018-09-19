Pulse.ng logo
Go
Jimi Agbaje joins race to become next Lagos Governor

Agbaje expressed confidence that he would win a free and fair election.

  • Published:
Jimi Agbaje joins race to become next Lagos Governor play

Jimi Agbaje

(CKN Nigeria)

Jimi Agbaje has officially declared his intention to contest in the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial election on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), after losing to incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, in 2015.

Agbaje put an end to speculations about his candidacy in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

He said, "It is true that initially I did not want to re-contest, but I had so many people urging me to run. I bought and submitted my nomination form shortly before it closed.

"I will be part of the PDP Lagos governorship primaries, billed for Friday, Sept 28th."

Agbaje expressed confidence that he would win a free and fair election to clinch the party's ticket and then win the governorship race.

He said, "Our primaries have always been open, fair and free for all. This is what we are known for, and that is the way I expect it to be."

Agbaje lost to Ambode by over 150,000 votes in the 2015 contest before losing the national chairmanship of the PDP to Uche Secondus this year.

