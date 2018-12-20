On Thursday, December 20, 2018, Jimi Agbaje is hosted at a political mixer where members of the Accord Party (AP) give him their support in the race to finish first at the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Lagos.

At the meeting held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Joseph Beckley who is the governorship candidate of the organization reportedly conceded to Agbaje of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), in the "general interest of the state".

Punch News confirms this in a report published today.

In the report, the Accord Party claims that is has welcomed 20,000 former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who joined AC on the day they pledged to Jimi Agbaje.

The PDP candidate has asked for more support as he looks to topple the APC government and free Lagos from its firm grip.

"Enough of Baba Sope. Enough of Eko sun lo. It is time to free Lagosians. And for those on the other side, it is not too late to join this moving train."