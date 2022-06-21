Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

Lamido scored 829 out of the 832 votes cast to win the primaries conducted on May 25, while Alhaji Saleh Shehu, placed second with zero vote.

Lamido said that he was at the palace to pay homage and seek the traditional ruler’s blessings on his desire to take over from Gov. Muhammad Badaru in 2023.

“We thank Allah the Almighty for making Jigawa a united and peaceful state; we assure you that we will remain faithful and responsible children of Jigawa.

“And if I win the Jigawa State governorship election in 2023, In Sha Allah, Jigawa PDP leadership will remain loyal, obedient and supportive to the royal circle in the state.

“We will continue to hope and pray for a unity of purpose, mutual understanding, peaceful existence and positive societal changes,” he said.

Lamido commended the efforts of the traditional ruler in promoting peace and harmony.

Responding, Abubakar urged the candidate to keep being himself, patient and prayerful.

The emir also urged people of the state to be law abiding and wary of impatience and anger.

A former PDP Chairman and an elder of the party, Alhaji Isa Duniya-Bahutu, said it was the tradition in the state that immediately after party primaries for elective positions, party’s candidates should visit traditional rulers to consult and seek their royal blessings.