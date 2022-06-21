RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Mustapha Sule-Lamido on Monday visited the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, at his palace in Hadejia, Jigawa, to seek the traditional ruler’s blessings on his governorship ambition.

Mustapha Lamido, son of the former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido. [Leadership]
Mustapha Lamido, son of the former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido. [Leadership]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate, the son of former Gov. Sule Lamido of the state, emerged the PDP’s governorship candidate for 2023 poll.

Recommended articles

Lamido scored 829 out of the 832 votes cast to win the primaries conducted on May 25, while Alhaji Saleh Shehu, placed second with zero vote.

Lamido said that he was at the palace to pay homage and seek the traditional ruler’s blessings on his desire to take over from Gov. Muhammad Badaru in 2023.

“We thank Allah the Almighty for making Jigawa a united and peaceful state; we assure you that we will remain faithful and responsible children of Jigawa.

“And if I win the Jigawa State governorship election in 2023, In Sha Allah, Jigawa PDP leadership will remain loyal, obedient and supportive to the royal circle in the state.

“We will continue to hope and pray for a unity of purpose, mutual understanding, peaceful existence and positive societal changes,” he said.

Lamido commended the efforts of the traditional ruler in promoting peace and harmony.

Responding, Abubakar urged the candidate to keep being himself, patient and prayerful.

The emir also urged people of the state to be law abiding and wary of impatience and anger.

A former PDP Chairman and an elder of the party, Alhaji Isa Duniya-Bahutu, said it was the tradition in the state that immediately after party primaries for elective positions, party’s candidates should visit traditional rulers to consult and seek their royal blessings.

The visit to Hadejia by the candidate is part of his statewide consultations, blessing and support-seeking from the traditional class, critical stakeholders and the entire residents of the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akanke from Sokoto leads as FG releases 2022 common entrance results

Akanke from Sokoto leads as FG releases 2022 common entrance results

FG orders DisCos to resume free meter distribution

FG orders DisCos to resume free meter distribution

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

FG disburses N86bn for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

FG disburses N86bn for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

Obaseki assures citizens of improved security, insists ban on motorcycles still in force

Obaseki assures citizens of improved security, insists ban on motorcycles still in force

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

Sanwo-Olu visits Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, sympathises with attacked journalists

Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

Jigawa 2023: Lamido seeks Emir’s blessing on governorship ambition

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)