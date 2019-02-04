Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), contesting for the Eti-Osa House of Representatives seat, has defended the alleged involvement of his father, Musiliu Obanikoro, in the alleged corrupt disbursement of $2.1 billion by a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki has been in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) and being tried in court by the Federal Government for allegedly diverting $2.1 billion meant for the procurement of arms for the military to fight terrorist group, Boko Haram.

He's alleged to have channeled the funds towards sponsoring the campaigns of the then-ruling government led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As a Minister of State for Defence at the time, Obanikoro is alleged to have received N4.685 billion from Dasuki's office and funneled it towards winning elections in Ekiti and Osun State for the PDP in 2014.

He allegedly transferred the sums of N1.3 billion and $5.377 million (at the exchange rate of N168 to $1) to the party's Ekiti candidate, Ayodele Fayose, and N2.0030 billion to Iyiola Omisore who was the PDP's flag bearer in the 2014 Osun governorship election. Obanikoro was subsequently arrested in 2016.

While debating against four other legislative candidates in Lagos on Monday, February 4, 2019, Babajide was quizzed on his father's involvement and the possibility of using some of the money to fund his own campaign.

In response, Babajide said his father has a stellar reputation from his years of serving in government and has never been accused of anything.

He said, "My father was in charge of the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Affairs and the so said money that you are talking about was supposedly from the NSA's office. There was nothing missing in the Ministry of Defence, nothing missing in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"He was a commissioner in Lagos State, he was never accused of anything. He was an Ambassador for Nigeria in Ghana and was never accused of anything. Don't just believe everything you just read in the dailies.

"If you understand politics very well you will see the reasons why my name was involved."

The candidate concluded by noting that he's not his father, declaring, "Lastly, for the last time, I am Ibrahim Olajide Obanikoro and not Musiliu Ishola Olatunde Obanikoro."

Despite Babajide's comment on his father's involvement, the former minister told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he was only asked to deliver the cash to both Fayose and Omisore.

Since he was first arrested, he has dumped the PDP for the ruling APC, with reports that he cut a deal with the government and returned some of the funds traced to him.

He's currently standing as a state witness against Fayose who's being probed for receiving the alleged sums from him in 2014.