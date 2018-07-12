Pulse.ng logo
Jerry Gana says only SDP can rescue Nigeria from collapse

Jerry Gana said that he is concerned at the real prospect of Nigeria collapsing unless the SDP comes to the rescue.

  • Published:
(Naija247news)

Professor Jerry Gana, an ex-Minister of Information, has said Nigeria may collapse if the political party he belongs to, Social Democratic Party, SDP, is not given the opportunity to rescue the country.

Gana made this known on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Abuja at the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party.

Gana said that he is concerned at the real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless the SDP comes to the rescue.

Being a patriotic and committed democrat who has carried a burden for the rapid, effective and even development of the country for decades, I am deeply concerned at the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless our great party comes to the rescue with a God-fearing, dynamic, untainted and credible leadership,” he said.

Jerry Gana declares intention to run against Buhari in 2019

Professor Gana has formally declared his intention to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari under the SDP at the 2019 presidential elections.

Gana joined the Presidential race on Thursday, July 12, 2018 after expressing concern for the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless his party party comes to the rescue.

ALSO READ: PDP will move on without Adeniran, Gana - Ebenezer Babatope

The professor said he has what it takes to prevent the country from collapse with  over 40 years of his experience in Nigerian politics.

“Every patriotic Nigerian, everyone with sense of compassion and love for people will know that Nigeria needs to be really rescued because the nation is going through a difficult time.

“There is unprecedented insecurity across the land, and people are being killed in such horrible intensity and inhumane ways,” he said.

Jerry Gana was Minister of Information for the three months that Ernest Shonekan was interim President — between August and November 1993.

