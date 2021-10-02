RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jega, Utomi, others unveil non-partisan coalition ahead of 2023 elections

Prof. Utomi urges Nigerians to support the initiative in order to take back their politics from the clutches of money bags.

Prof Pat Utomi and Prof Attahiru Jega (Punch)
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and a foremost political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi have unveiled a non-partisan coalition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The coalition under the aegis of the National Consultative Front (NCF) is designed to stimulate support for legislation for the electronic transfer of election results.

The unveiling took place in Abuja on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the 61st Independence National Political Summit organised by the NCF.

Speaking during the event, Jega stressed the importance of a legal framework to electoral integrity saying, a weakened INEC would produce a weak electoral framework.

He maintained that the integrity or otherwise of any electoral process begins with the laws guiding it.

To ensure that the preference of Nigerians is brought to bear on the process, apart from the issue of electronic transmission, there are other issues.

“Some of which include candidate selection, improvements in the electoral process, accountability on the part of election managers and accountability on the part of the people to vote and protect their votes.

“An election that must have integrity must have a framework that has integrity, that is why we are calling on members of the National Assembly to pass this legislation.

“If you have a weak electoral framework then you have weakened INEC. INEC should also be made accountable,” Jega said.

On his part, Utomi advised Nigerians to go beyond holding talk shops and support the initiative financially with as little as N5.

He also urged Nigerians to support the initiative in order to take back their politics from the clutches of money bags.

