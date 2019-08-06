Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has opened up on why he joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Jega says he joined the PRP because he remains a disciple of its founder, late Mallam Aminu Kano.

"Yes, I am one of his (Aminu Kano’s) disciples,” Jega told Punch.

His comment confirmed a statement by the national publicity secretary of the PRP, Abdul Gombe, that he had joined the party to chair the Committee of its Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat (SWOT) analysis committee.

According to Gombe, the choice of Jega was ratified during the 62nd national executive committee meeting of the PRP held in Kaduna on June 22, 2019.

Gombe noted that Jega was chosen to reposition the PRP for more nationalistic outlook ahead of the 2023 general election.

Jega, a former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities during the military administration of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, currently lectures Political Science at Bayero University, Kano.