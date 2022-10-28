Japa: Nigerians will come back home if we vote right - Ezeife

Ezeife, who spoke with members of Voters Club of Nigeria (VCN) in Abuja, urged people to vote their conscience, and not be influenced by money.

What Ezeife said: The former governor, who was decorated by VCN as its grand patron, said things would turn around if Nigerians voted right.

“You cannot have a more important group than yourself, because it is with the votes that we mess up Nigeria. What controls the world is conscience, when it is time, vote according to your conscience.

“It appears God is now smiling at Nigeria. If you make the right choice in 2023, after two years, you will find our young brilliant men coming back from Europe, America. God did not create the blackman inferior to any race.

“I am begging you to live according to your name and the world will praise you and the people will praise you if it goes well. We are going to take our rightful place… ” he said.

About VCN: National Coordinator of VCN, Uche Mbachu, said the club was formed to give block votes to any candidate of their choice.

He said the choice of candidate was not made by one person, but a collective one.