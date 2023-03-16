Jandor's wife makes promises to people with disabilities in Lagos

Adediran, who met with scores of the PWD at the PDP candidate's campaign office in Ikeja, decried the suffering facing by the special need people.

She assured them of a new lease of life if her husband was elected in Saturday's governorship election.

"Go and rest, a new lease of life is coming for you. It is here already.

"So many are here that have struggled to go to school and have certificates without any job, just because they are challenged physically. This makes life difficult for them and they are unable to fend for themselves and their family members," she said.

According to her, many governments neglect the less privileged, widows, children and the old people.

"We should not abandon these people. Any society which neglects them cannot make progress because God does not love such.

"There will be jobs for you. We shall not only give you fish, but we shall also teach you how to fish. We will teach you how to create wealth and support you," Adediran said.

Speaking, Barnabas Raji, the chairman of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), Lagos4Lagos Movement, said that the group mobilised the PWDs to have an interactive session with the governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez 'Jandor' Adediran.

"No one among the candidates promises to create a ministry for Persons With Disabilities apart from Jandor, in order to squarely address numerous challenges we are facing.

"Jandor has also promised empowerment and employment for the PWD. We are giving him 100 per cent assurance that most of us will be voting for him.

"The few that will not follow us are those who do not know what they want or do not know how much we are suffering," he said.

Raji said that difficulties in gaining employment, accessing government offices, and mobility were among the problems facing the PWD.

"We know that Jandor has plans for all these. We are assuring him of massive votes from the PWD," he said.

Also speaking, Ebemabo Komi, the PWD's Women Leader, Lagos4Lagos Movement, said Adediran had shown sincerity and genuineness in addressing issues of PWDs.

"We have hope in Adediran and we believe in all his promises. With courage, we are mobilising the PWD for him.