RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jandor’s supporters injured as thugs attack his campaign train in Badagry

Bayo Wahab

According to the Lagos PDP chairman, the thugs were shouting APC during the attack.

The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Read Also

The party’s Chairman in Lagos, Hakeem Amode in a statement said the attack occurred at the Ikoga junction area of Badagry LGA.

According to Amode, “several” persons on the convoy were injured, including a journalist.

He said one of the reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are receiving treatment.

The PDP chairman added that the thugs were shouting APC during the attack.

Amode said, “The campaign train of the PDP candidate was attacked today while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry local government by All Progressives Congress sponsored thugs,”

“The attack led to injury of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The thugs that attacked the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC-sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of our gubernatorial candidate Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-Jandor recently. We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win come March 29, 2023.

“We would like to call on the commissioner of police of Lagos state and the area commander of police in the Badagry division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future and to instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell-bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”

On Saturday, Jandor said God has chosen him and the PDP to win the 2023 election in Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Macron meets pope, talks on Ukraine, prospects for peace

Macron meets pope, talks on Ukraine, prospects for peace

Uganda confirms 9 more ebola cases, urges vigilance

Uganda confirms 9 more ebola cases, urges vigilance

Flooding: Experts blame Nigerians’ attitude, allege govt’s neglect of NiMet warning

Flooding: Experts blame Nigerians’ attitude, allege govt’s neglect of NiMet warning

Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election

Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election

PDP receives 12,936 APC members in Katsina

PDP receives 12,936 APC members in Katsina

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Jandor’s supporters injured as thugs attack his campaign train in Badagry

Jandor’s supporters injured as thugs attack his campaign train in Badagry

Terror alert: DSS enjoins Nigerians to take necessary precautions

Terror alert: DSS enjoins Nigerians to take necessary precautions

2023: PDP inaugurates governorship campaign council in Sokoto

2023: PDP inaugurates governorship campaign council in Sokoto

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu