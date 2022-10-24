Jandor’s supporters injured as thugs attack his campaign train in Badagry

The party’s Chairman in Lagos, Hakeem Amode in a statement said the attack occurred at the Ikoga junction area of Badagry LGA.

According to Amode, “several” persons on the convoy were injured, including a journalist.

He said one of the reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are receiving treatment.

The PDP chairman added that the thugs were shouting APC during the attack.

Amode said, “The campaign train of the PDP candidate was attacked today while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry local government by All Progressives Congress sponsored thugs,”

“The attack led to injury of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The thugs that attacked the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC-sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of our gubernatorial candidate Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-Jandor recently. We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win come March 29, 2023.

“We would like to call on the commissioner of police of Lagos state and the area commander of police in the Badagry division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future and to instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell-bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”