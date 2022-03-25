Jandor joins Lagos governorship race, explains why he dumped APC for PDP

Adediran declared his interest in the gubernatorial race on Thursday, March 24, 2022, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at an event organised for his governorship declaration at GRA, Ikeja.

“I am standing on this podium today as a result of the upbringing my late mother gave to me. God bless her soul… My mother used to tell me that, the formal education she didn’t receive, she would do her best to give it to me. Imagine my illiterate mother saying that. Today, I am standing in this podium, aspiring to be the Governor of Lagos State,” he declared.

Adediran, who was a member of the ruling APC said he started the Lagos for Lagos campaign seven years ago with former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, late Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who died in January 2022.

The Lagos for Lagos movement is predicated on the idea that the administration and governance of Lagos State should work for all the people of the state and not a few people in power.

Explaining why he left the APC for the PDP, the 44-year-old governorship aspirant decried Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political dominance in the state, saying no one is allowed to have a structure in the Lagos APC except the former governor of the state.

Adeniran claimed it is an ‘unpardonable sin’ in the party for members to have their political structures.

Pulse Nigeria

“Within that circle, you must not have a structure, and I say it again, no politician in Lagos within that party, either serving or anything, that can put forth his own personal structure. Only one man must have a structure and the moment he puts that up, you are going nowhere.

“We committed that unpardonable sin by making sure we put up a structure which they know could wrest the power away from them. They said we were not many, but we proved them wrong. Then we came to the conclusion that we needed to break that place, reduce their own number and join it to another party that was doing fairly well in the state, and that is how we took the PDP as our home.” he said.

He, however, appealed to the PDP leadership in the state not to listen to some members of the party that are going around to disparage him, his supporters, and the credibility of the Lagos for Lagos movement.

Adediran also urged the PDP leadership in Lagos to ignore the claim that he would hijack the party if he wins the governorship election.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to address all our brothers, sisters, and everybody in the PDP. I am aware that I am not the only one aspiring for the office of governor of Lagos State in PDP. Let me be truthful, every other person aspiring for the governorship in the PDP is equally qualified for the office.

“But I have heard at least one of them going around, telling people not to allow us because we are newcomers to the party or because if we win, we would hijack the party structure.

“I won’t do that because if I eventually win the party’s ticket, I need them to work with us to win.

“I will also like to advise them, not to ignore or betray us because if they win the party’s ticket, they equally need our support to win the election.

Please beg them not to tow that path. They should tell us what they can do to win the election for all of us, that’s very important.

Another claim is that Jandor would hijack the party structure if he wins the election. Today, Lagos for Lagos members that are contesting for the Lagos House of Assembly are not more than eight out of 40. Those contesting for House of Reps are not more than four out of 24, So if Jandor wins the party ticket would he be one to determine his deputy?