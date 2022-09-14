Jaiz Bank will not Islamize Plateau, APC assures

The party while reacting to the criticism that trailed the supposed signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank in a statement issued in Jos by the state’s publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said the market would ever remain the property of the Plateau State government as Jaiz Bank has no business whatsoever in managing it for one day, not to talk of 40 years.

“The much touted 40 years applies only to the allottees of shops in the market who reside in Plateau State, regardless of their faith or ethnicity.

“To those asking, “why embark on the reconstruction late in the life of this administration which has only nine months to go?’ the APC wants them to know that it is on record that former governor Jonah Jang’s administration awarded several contracts less than two months to its exit.

“As a matter of fact, the messy Joseph Gomwalk House renovation contract was awarded three days to the end of Jang’s tenure, the rebuilding of the Jos Main Market now which would be carried out in three phases, unlike every other proposal including the one from the Plateau diaspora, would not leave the state with any debt, as the government is not putting down a dime in the project,” the party said.

It urged the people of the state to beware of mischief and dishonest politicians whose activities revolve around brainwashing citizens and keeping them as political captives,

He said, “We should equally be wary of mischief makers whose antics can keep our people away from benefiting from the allocation of stalls when the market is finally rebuilt. This will be to their own disadvantage and detriment.