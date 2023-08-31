ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The clan expressed that the governor has also exhibited uncommon love in recommending their son for the position.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and President Bola Tinubu
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The clan, comprising: Aborshi, Umunwama, Obeabor and Ndiuloukwu autonomous communities also thanked Gov. Hope Uzodinma for exhibiting uncommon love in the recommendation of their son for the position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Uchegbu, representing Imo, is among the 17-member board of the NDDC announced by Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser Media, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Felix Nwakuche, President-General of Izombe Central Union (ICU) told NAN on Thursday in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo that the community received the news of the appointment with happiness and gratitude to both the President and Uzodinma.

“Many people from Izombe both home and abroad have been calling since the news came that Uchegbu was among those appointed as board members of NDDC by the President.

“First in my capacity as the President-General of Izombe Central Union, I will like thank God, the President and Uzodinma for this wonderful gesture.

“I will like to add that in spite of all odds, the governor has shown that he has the interest of Izombe community at heart and we are praying to God to continue to shield him as he continues to preside over the activities of the state,” Nwakuche prayed.

The community leader who described Uchegbu as its illustrious son , said his leadership capacity was what the interventionist agency needed to positively impact on the oil-rich region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Series of complaints surrounding the operations of the NDDC before now is because the right people were not appointed to manage the affairs of the commission.

“But with the appointment of people with intellectual, physical and mental capacity such as Uchegbu, the Federal Government has gotten it right and we believe that things will be better this time,” he said.

The new NDDC board has Mr Chiedu Ebie from Delta as Chairman, Dr Samuel Ogbuku , Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa) Boma Iyaye, Executive Director (Finance and Admin) Rivers and Mr Victor Antai, Executive Director (Projects) from Akwa-Ibom.

Others are: Ifedayo Abegunde, Executive Director (Corporate Services) Ondo, Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, Representative of Bayelsa , Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom) Monday Igbuya (Delta) and Chief Tony Okocha (Rivers).

Equally on the board are: Patrick Aisowieren – (Edo) Victor Kolade Akinjo (Ondo) Chief Dimgba Eruba (Abia) Mr Asu Oku Okang (Cross River) Nick Wende – Zonal Representative (North Central) Namdas Abdulrazak (North East) and Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, North West zone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure [LindaIkeji]

Confusion in Labour Party as Apapa, Abure differ over appeal court judgment

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections