I've passed through better schools than Tinubu, Atiku, others - Obi

Pulse reports that Obi is a frontrunner in the race alongside the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Abubakar Atiku and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)'s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking during a Zoom interface session with the global community of OBIdients Support Groups on Thursday, November 3, 2022, the former Anambra State Governor argued that his educational exposure can't be compared to any other candidate in the contest.

He said he decided to contest for presidency because he's the most qualified for the job and challenged his opponents to present their credentials for public scrutiny.

Obi also urged the electorates to judge each candidate based on their record of performance in their previous position, adding that the educational history is equally as important.

He claimed that his educational journey has taken him to schools far better than anyone attended by all his opponents while insisting that what matters the most is not the earned degree, but the exposure the school gives you.

Obi's word: "I'm contesting this election because I'm the most qualified. And I want people to come out and let's put everything we have on the table. We're hiring the next managing director of the corporation called Nigeria. And the only you way hire a managing director to run your company is to look at his past. Where is he coming from? What is the educational background? Which schools have they passed through?

In terms of all people contesting this election, whether it's for one day, I have passed far better schools than anybody. It's not about the degrees you earn, it's about about the exposure and where you have passed through.

"I have passed through the best schools anybody can think in the world in terms of education. I'm a businessman, a successful businessman who have worked hard and built my business. I'm a corporate person, I have served as director and chairing corporations."

Obi boasts about his record: While emphasising on the need for Nigerians to consider candidates' previous performances before casting their votes, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer appraised his time as the governor of Anambra state.

He said he became the best governor in Nigeria in terms of Millenium Development Goals (MDG) implementation, which is a model used by countries such as India and China to pull millions of their citizens out of poverty.

On why he can be trusted to fight corruption, Obi said, unlike others who pillaged their states treasury, he was the only governor to have left money in the coffers of his state and refused to allocate a single piece of land to either himself or any member of his family.

Obi's word: "I've been a governor, one that when I finished in 2015, I became the best governor in terms of implementing MDG, which is the global measure to measure development which is what China, India, Vietnam, everybody applied to pull their people out of poverty and above all, I'm the only one who left money.

"So, if you say you want to fight corruption, let's go to where you served last and know how much money you left. Whether there's anything you left. So that we just know what is missing there.

"I left money, which I could have taken like every other person. I have no single land allocated to myself, my wife or my children or anybody. I'm the one person serving today whose wife and children is not involved in anything the he is doing, they face their little jobs, earning their little pennies and live their normal life like every other person. Every other person have turned the whole thing into a family affair, but I have not done that.