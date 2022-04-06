RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A national newspaper had quoted Malami as declaring for the Kebbi governorship position.

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, April 05, 2022, debunked media reports on his declaration of interest in the Kebbi State governorship election.

Recommended articles

A national newspaper had quoted Malami as declaring for the Kebbi governorship position.

However, in a statement signed by Malami's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jubrilu Gwandu, Malami stated that the clarification became necessary due to what he described as the false reports in some sections of the media.

The statement partly read, “A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malformation circulated.”

He, however, thanked the teeming supporters of the minister and the general public, saying that at the appropriate time they will hear from Malami.

Recall, Pulse quoted a report by ThisDay saying that the Minister/ AGF, had declared his intention to contest for governor in Kebbi State in the 2023 election.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

2023: CSOs reject call for Godwin Emefiele’s resignation

2023: CSOs reject call for Godwin Emefiele’s resignation

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Trending

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)