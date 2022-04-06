2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

A national newspaper had quoted Malami as declaring for the Kebbi governorship position.

However, in a statement signed by Malami's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jubrilu Gwandu, Malami stated that the clarification became necessary due to what he described as the false reports in some sections of the media.

The statement partly read, “A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malformation circulated.”

He, however, thanked the teeming supporters of the minister and the general public, saying that at the appropriate time they will hear from Malami.