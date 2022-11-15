The back story: In the article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’, Soludo said Obi cannot win the forthcoming election, adding that Obi’s candidacy would make winning the election easier for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his earlier comment about Obi, the governor of Anambra state during his interview on Channels TV said Obi’s investments for Anambra were worth next to nothing.

Obi's response: Reacting to these, Obi while speaking to the alumni association of the Lagos Business School at an event on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, said Soludo remains his senior brother.

Obi who governed Anambra state from 2007 to 2014 advised Soludo, whom he described as an intelligent person to do better than he did.

He said he governed the state as a trader and Soludo urged to administer the affairs of the state as a professor.

Obi said: “My brother is a brother and remains my brother. We’re very close. I remain prayerful for him. Of other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him the opportunity to do it and succeed.

“For me…if there is anything pending, governance, governance you don’t finish. People are still in government in America. So, you stop where you stop. Other people will continue from there. I don’t look back. He is the governor of my state. He is my senior brother. He is even more intelligent than I am. He is a professor and I am a trader. He knows more.

So, he will be able to do this better than I’m doing it. I have done my little work as a trader. Now the professor is there, he will do his own thing as a professor. The schools that I didn’t roof, you roof them. That’s our government goes.”

On the claim that his investments for Anambra are now worthless, Obi said the company is still doing well.

He said, “When you spread your investment, some will go up, some will come down. But overall, the company is still there. The company is still doing well. It’s still part of a global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I’m defending comments made by my brother.”