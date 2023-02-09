ADVERTISEMENT
It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

Ima Elijah

Farotimi expressed confidence that his principal will win the 2023 presidential race

Dele Farotimi
Dele Farotimi

In view of the 2023 presidential elections, a political activist and the spokesperson of the Peter Obi-Yusuf Datti-Ahmed campaign organisation, South-West zone, Dele Farotimi, has predicted that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will come third place.

Taking to Twitter, Farotimi said, "WRITE IT DOWN!!! Tinubu has lost the election already. He is destined to come 3rd, even in a two horse race."

In another post, Farotimi expressed confidence that his principal will win the 2023 presidential race scheduled for February 25.

According to him, the 2023 presidential election has attracted the attention of Nigerians in a way that it has never arrested their attention before.

Meanwhile, he urged Permanent Voters Card (PVC) holders to shun apathy and exercise their franchise.

Ima Elijah

It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

