It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

Tinubu stated this during a campaign in Lagos on Wednesday, November 02, 2022.

The occasion: The former Lagos State governor is backing incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC for re-election.

What was said about Funke Akindele: At the political outing, his supporters had sung a campaign song, describing Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to Sanwo-Olu.

“Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant,” the supporters sang.

But Tinubu fumed: “Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful.

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place?”

The Event: Sanwo-Olu led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting presided over by the Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Tinubu told the gathering that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it. He said those entrusted with the administration of the party affairs after he weaned himself off the supervisory duty had not made him regret his decision to pursue his presidential ambition.